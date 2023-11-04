CII Southern Region to focus on nine tracks to transform South India by 2047

November 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Southern Region will focus on nine tracks to transform South India by 2047, said CII Southern Region chairman Kamal Bali, here on Saturday, November 4.

Mr. Bali, who is the president and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, told reporters, “In alignment with CII’s National theme, CII Southern Region this year will focus on key enablers of growth that would propel economic growth of the southern States and also set the tone for transitioning South India @ 75 to South India @ 100 with the theme ‘transformation through competitiveness, growth, sustainability, trust and globalisation’ for 2023-24.”

The nine tracks are: ‘People and culture rejuvenation’, ‘Holistic sustainability and ESG’, ‘Tech adoption and digital transformation’, ‘Embracing energy transition’, ‘Innovation and startup ecosystems’, ‘Manufacturing excellence’, ‘Partnerships and collaborations’, ‘MSMEs’, and ‘Brand building and sectoral promotion’.

Mr. Bali said CII will work closely with the State governments in bringing State-level policies on manufacturing and Industry 4.0, as these are very important in realising the economic goals and vision of southern States. CII would set up State-level task forces on digital transformation to support industries in their digitalisation initiatives to make member companies be ready for Industry 4.0.

CII will hand-hold 2,000 MSMEs which will be serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII centres of excellence.

Inaugurating a new office of CII in Mangaluru earlier, Mr. Bali said CII’s office network in South India has now increased to 17. CII could extend its services to members and other stakeholders with specific interventions for development of MSMEs in Mangaluru region.

CII Karnataka Chairman Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan said CII could service its members at the grass root level with the network expansion in Karnataka. CII-Mangaluru District Chairman Praveen Kumar Kalbavi said the new office would strengthen CII’s presence in tier-2 cities and officer specific services to members in exports, food processing, manufacturing besides active engagement with academia and MSMEs in the region.

