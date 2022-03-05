CII Mangaluru to launch digital platform to showcase products of MSMEs, services of local industries

The Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will launch a digital platform to showcase the products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and services available from the local industries in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as a vocal for local initiative, new chairman of the chapter Gaurav Hegde said here on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons after taking over for 2022-23, Mr. Hegde said that the details of all the IT companies in the two districts will also be provided in the same platform. The type of resources required for the IT companies in the two districts and the resources available will also be uploaded in the platform.

He said that the CII is proposing the government to set up a Centre of Excellence for Health Sciences in Mangaluru. “It is with an objective of technology upgradation, research with skilling and upskilling the existing and new resources available in the health sector,” he said, adding that the concept note on the same will be submitted to the Karnataka chapter of the CII and the government within a fortnight.

“We are also working with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission for expansion of IT companies and will work for beyond Bengaluru promoting Mangaluru as a fintech (financial technology) hub,” he said.

The new chairman said that the CII is planning to organize a major Karnataka port conference involving all stakeholders to deliberate upon making New Mangaluru Port a true Gateway of Karnataka. The port has to be utilised to its full capacity by improving the Exim trade, he said.

“One of the urgent and key infrastructure upgradations required is the port connectivity. We will work with the Union Ministry of Surface Transport to get faster Bengaluru-Mangaluru connectivity - both by road and rail - be it the tunnel project for Shiradi Ghat, development of other hinterland connectivity and re-aligning railway route between Subramanya Road and Sakleshpur with the doubling and electrification of the entire route from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, which can be part of the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti scheme,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the CII has initiated a pilot project called “INUNITY” which is an entrepreneurship development program where the students are selected from various technical and non-technical institutions and these students will undergo training, mentoring and hand holding for their projects. This is to bring out the innovative concepts from these students and create a start-up environment in the two districts.

“This program will be re-launched this year in a bigger scale to allow greater participation of all institutions,” he said. Praveen Kalbhavi, vice-chairman of the chapter, Ramesh Ramadurai, chairman, CII, Karnataka spoke.