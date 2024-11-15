 />
CII Mangaluru hosts Mangalore Integrate 2024 conclave

Published - November 15, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh looking at exhibits while CII Karnataka past chairman T. Sudhakar Pai looks on at the CII Mangalore Integrate 2024, an exhibition, buyer-seller meet and conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh looking at exhibits while CII Karnataka past chairman T. Sudhakar Pai looks on at the CII Mangalore Integrate 2024, an exhibition, buyer-seller meet and conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mangaluru Chapter, organised CII Mangalore Integrate 2024, an exhibition, buyer-seller meet, and conference, on Thursday here.

Centered around the theme ‘Connecting New Business’, the event served as a vibrant platform, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and business professionals.

Inaugurating the programme, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh spoke about the significant role of MSMEs in the Indian economy, noting their contribution to over 10 million jobs. He emphasised how MSMEs, initially focused on manufacturing, have now expanded into trading and services, supported by robust government policies simplifying regulations and promoting public procurement initiatives. Dr. Anandh highlighted the need for equitable distribution of resources and training centers across urban and rural areas.

CII Karnataka past Chairman and Kanara Consumer Products Ltd. Managing Director T. Sudhakar Pai shared an inspiring narrative on the evolution of South Canara. Once one of India’s poorest regions, with a literacy rate of just 12%, it has dramatically transformed through advancements in technology and education. He highlighted the legacy of Syndicate Bank, which celebrates its Centenary next year. Founded with jewellery as collateral, the bank has been pivotal in supporting local industries and entrepreneurs, he said.

With around 120 delegates from industry and academia and 15 exhibitors showcasing innovations, CII Mangalore Integrate 2024 highlighted Mangaluru’s potential as an emerging industrial hub and emphasised the significance of collective efforts to address business challenges and drive sustainable growth. CII Mangaluru Chairman Ajith Kamath and others were present.

