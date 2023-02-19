CII-Karnataka has made positive strides in focus areas, including Beyond Bengaluru: Arjun Ranga

February 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Karnataka State Council, has been able to make positive strides in its focus areas, including driving industrial growth beyond Bengaluru, mentoring start-ups and the like, said Council Chairman Arjun M. Ranga.

Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathis, Mr. Ranga told reporters here on Friday, during CII-Mangalore district annual meeting that the council was also able to align members’ priorities with the State’s thrust areas, including Labour, Taxation, Adoption of Clean Energy and Alternative Fuel, Skilling initiatives and driving industrial growth to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

He further said CII has also encouraged industries and institutions to collaborate on strengthening learning and knowledge sharing through cross engagement and interactions. The council this year has added certain new focus areas, including Exports, Procurement, Healthcare, Sustainability, Sports and emerging sectors etc., to focus on.

CII Mangalore District outgoing chairman Gaurav Hegde said the confederation was working closely with the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for the promotion of industries, IT sector, healthcare, infrastructure, tourism etc.

Focus on EXIM trade

Mr. Hegde said the New Mangalore Port, a major port in the region has to be exploited to its fullest potential to improve the export-import trade. CII Mangalore would organise a major Karnataka Port Conference involving all stakeholders to deliberate on making NMPA a true gateway to Karnataka.

Under the Vocal for Local initiative, CII would launch a digital platform to showcase products and services of MSMEs of the two districts, he said adding that a platform for innovations and resolution would be created under the industry-academia initiative.

CII Mangalore Chairman-elect and co-founder and MD of Novigo Solutions Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi and others were present.