CID to investigate MLA Harish Poonja’s case

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja claimed that “Jihadi” forces were behind the incident to curb his Hindutva and nationalist activities. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The State Government on Monday handed over the investigation into the case pertaining to the alleged abuse and threat to Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja at Farangipet, on Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway 75, on October 13 to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

A 38-year-old Riyaz from Mangaluru reportedly waylaid a car in which the MLA was travelling on the highway on October 13 night. Riyaz allegedly abused Mr. Poonja and used a weapon to threaten the life of the MLA. He then left the place towards B.C. Road.

After registering a case, the Bantwal Rural police arrested Riyaz and seized an ‘L’ shaped spanner from his house at Falnir in the city, which was reportedly used to threaten Mr. Poonja.

Police had said that it was an incident of road rage.

Poonja claims work of “Jihadi” forces

Meanwhile Mr. Poonja claimed that “Jihadi” forces were behind the incident to curb his Hindutva and nationalist activities. Several state BJP leaders, including State President Nalin Kumar Kateel concurred with Mr. Poonja. Mr. Kateel said a detailed investigation of the incident was necessary as fundamentalist forces were quite active in Coastal Karnataka.

Anil Urs, president of Belthangady Urban Youth Congress Committee, had submitted a representation to Belthangady Circle Inspector to take action against Mr. Poonja for misusing the incident to create tension among communities as he said it was a mere road rage incident.