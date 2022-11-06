CID to investigate Dalit leader Deekayya’s death

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 06, 2022 23:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the death of Dalit activist P. Deekayya. An order was issued on Tuesday last.

Mr. Deekayya injured his head after he slipped in his house on July 6. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where he died on July 8. After his organs were donated, the body was buried in his native Kaniyuru village of Belthangady taluk.

After allegations of murder, the body was exhumed in the presence of Belthangady Tahsildar on July 18 and the Belthangady Police were carrying out investigation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

And, the State government has now transferred the case to the CID. The government has asked the Belthangady Police to hand over the case file to the CID.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app