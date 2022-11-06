Mangaluru

CID to investigate Dalit leader Deekayya’s death

The State government has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the death of Dalit activist P. Deekayya. An order was issued on Tuesday last.

Mr. Deekayya injured his head after he slipped in his house on July 6. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where he died on July 8. After his organs were donated, the body was buried in his native Kaniyuru village of Belthangady taluk.

After allegations of murder, the body was exhumed in the presence of Belthangady Tahsildar on July 18 and the Belthangady Police were carrying out investigation.

And, the State government has now transferred the case to the CID. The government has asked the Belthangady Police to hand over the case file to the CID.


