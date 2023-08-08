CID takes over investigation into Udupi ‘voyeurism’ case

August 08, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday took over the investigation into the alleged ‘voyeurism’ case involving three paramedical students of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi.

A CID team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjumala Nayak, met Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay and Additional Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa.

The team then met Kundapur Deputy Superintendent of Police K.U. Belliyappa, who investigated the case so far, and took possession of documents and other materials related to the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three paramedical diploma students are accused of recording the video their classmate in the college washroom on July 18. Following reported admission of their conduct, the college principal placed the three students under suspension.

The Malpe police registered a suo motu case against the three students and the college management. Mr. Belliyappa was appointed as the investigation officer.

The Udupi police have seized the three mobile phones of the students and have sent it for forensic examination. The apology letters have been sent for analysis by handwriting expert.

Voluntary statement of the victim about the incident has been recorded by a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The Udupi policed have examined more than 30 witnesses and also questioned people who have visited the college during the incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said as the case is sensitive it has been handed over the CID. Soon after Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan ordered transfer of the case to the CID.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT