CID proposes new cyber lab at Bengaluru

The Criminal Investigation Department has proposed to have a new advanced cyber lab in its premises in Bengaluru, said Director-General of Police (CID) H.C. Kishore Chandra.

Talking to presspersons on Tuesday, Mr. Chandra said the new lab will be in addition to the one set up in 2007.

The new lab would be set up on funds to be provided by industries, he said.

Additional Director-General of Police (CID) C.H. Pratap Reddy said that the lab will be sophisticated to meet to the changes in the field of information technology including emergence of cloud computing.

The proposal for the new lab was still in a nascent stage and lot of clearances need to be taken, he said.

Earlier, inaugurating a two-day cyber crime awareness workshop for law enforcement agencies of the State, Mr. Chandra said that with encryption of communication on WhatsApp it was challenging for police to investigate cases involving spread of messages that incite communal trouble.

Mr. Reddy said it was important for police trained in advanced techniques of investigation to continuously update their skills.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that the two-day workshop in the city was first one held for the Karnataka Police by the Data Security Council of India. Five policemen each from six police ranges and five police commissionerates were called for the workshop.

Inspector General of Police (Western Range) P. Harishekaran also spoke.