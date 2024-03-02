GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Church priest accused of assaulting elderly man

March 02, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The priest of Christ the King Church at Manela in Periyaltadka, near Vitla, of Dakshina Kannada has been accused of assaulting an elderly man.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Vitla police have registered a case against the priest, Nelson, under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Monterio, and the accused belong to the same community, the police said, asking people not to heed rumours on the incident and spread it, as a CCTV camera footage of the assault, which took place on Thursday, had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Mangalore diocese said on Saturday that it would remove the priest in question from religious ministry at the church.

In a statement released on Saturday, the diocese’s public relation officers J.B. Saldanha and Ronald Castelino said the diocese was deeply saddened by the incident that has taken place within the jurisdiction of the church. “We are sincerely sorry for what has happened on February 29, hurting those involved and people at large”.

The diocese, they said, will fully cooperate with law enforcing authorities in inquiry of the case and the diocese will also initiate canonical inquiry to find out the truth and take adequate future course of action.

“As an immediate response, the priest concerned will be removed from religious ministry at the church and someone else would be deputed to serve the spiritual needs of people,” they stated.

