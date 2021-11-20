Christians oppose move to moot anti-conversion Bill

Christians in the city have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner opposing the anti-conversion Bill proposed by the State Government.

The memorandum was submitted on Friday at the call of the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR), a release said.

The leaders who met the in-charge Additional Deputy Commissioner Manikya appealed to the Government to withdraw the orders on the survey of Christian missionaries and the establishments.

Interacting with the official, J.B. Saldanha, Public Relations Officer and Spiritual Director Catholic Sabha, said that Christians question the need for such a survey when sufficient laws and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of the existing laws.

Former MLA J.R. Lobo said that Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion subject to public order, morality and health. Further, Article 26 gives “freedom to manage religious affairs”. And, therefore, introducing such laws would infringe the rights of the citizens, especially of the minority communities.

Stany Lobo, president, Catholic Sabha, said that the false allegation of conversions on Christian communities has disturbed the peace and unity among all Christians in Karnataka.

“The Government must never try to bring enmity between Christian denominations by generalising few incidents and branding our actions as conversions,” he said.

The leaders said that Christians are known for peace, unity and social service. Thousands of schools, colleges and hospitals are run and managed by Christian Community across the State. When lakhs of students are graduating from these institutions year after year and thousands of patients irrespective of caste, creed and colour receive the best medical attention from hospitals and care centers managed by Christians, but not one of them has ever been influenced, compelled or coerced to change his or her religion.