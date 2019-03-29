Mangaluru

Chocolate festival in city from Saturday

more-in

Nitte Institute of Communication will organise its second edition of chocolate festival for two days at Forum Fiza Mall here from March 30.

The items include homemade chocolates, pastries, cupcakes, cookies, shakes, and even chocolate based lip-balms and moisturisers.

Chef Thirugnanasambantham K., Principal of Welcomegroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, will inaugurate the festival on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Manish B., a junior chef at Lalit Bekal, will conduct a masterclass on baking chocolate delicacies on March 31 at 4 p.m at the atrium in the mall.

There will be free entry for the festival, a release from the institute said.

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2019 8:27:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/chocolate-festival-in-city-from-saturday/article26668464.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story