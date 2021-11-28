Chittani memorial Yakshagana performances

The Chittani Memorial Yakshagana Sapthaha - 2021 will be held at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana from November 28 to December 4.

Organised by Chittani Abhimani Balaga and Paryaya Admar Mutt in association with Yakshagana Kalaranga, seven performances will be held daily on those days at 6.30 p.m. The junior seer of Admar Mutt and paryaya seer of Sri Krishna Mutt Eshapriya Tirtha will inaugurate the sapthaha at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday. This year’s Chittani Ramachandra Hegde Award will be presented to senior Yakshagana artist Argodu Mohandas Shenoy on December 4 at 6.30 p.m.