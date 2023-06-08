ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chittala Chitta’ to remember writer Yashavant Chittal on June 10

June 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MANGALURU

The Koniani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan has organised “Chittala Chitta,” a commemorative programme to remember Kannada writer the late Yashwant Chittal at the World Konkani Centre, Shakti Nagar, on June 10 Saturday at 4 p.m.

Kannada writers, Jayant Kaikini and Vivek Shanbhag, will come together to reminisce the life and era of Late Chittal while offering valuable insights into his writing, said a release. This special occasion will also witness the unveiling of Chittal’s portrait at the esteemed World Konkani Hall of Fame. Centre president Nandagopal Shenoy presides the programme.

The Kannada writer, who’s mother tongue was Konkani, lived most part of his life in Mumbai; but celebrated Kannada all through his life. He is well known for his short stories as well as novels earning him Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Kendra Sahitya Academy Award, Vardhamana Award, Adikavi Pampa Award etc.

