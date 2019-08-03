Chitrapura beach witnesses sea erosion

With the monsoon gathering momentum, the Chitrapura-Kulai stretch of the seashore has been seeing major erosion, something not seen before.

About 300 m of the beach in Chitrapura towards the north has been affected, so also a newly built small stretch of road.

While people have raised a hue and cry over the erosion, a local resident, who did not wish to be identified, told The Hindu that the road was built almost on the beach itself.

It was not there earlier and came up recently branching out of and joining the existing fisheries road towards Hosabettu, he said.

There is nothing unusual when the sea reclaims its portion, he said referring to the erosion of the road. The road was built to regularise a few illegal dwellings in the area, he alleged.

The resident noted that the sea waves reach till the fisheries road at Chitrapura beach junction (near the high school) during monsoon and the new road was built within this range.

Meanwhile, the seashore to the North of Chitrapura, including Hosabettu, has not witnessed much erosion this time. Major portions of the seashore in this stretch is already protected with sea wall, residents of the area said.