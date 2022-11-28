Children’s books on Gandhi released in Manipal

November 28, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

“When consumerism eats into the very vitals of environment and while violence becomes rampant, Mahatma Gandhi becomes much more relevant,” said Mamatha Rai, founder, Kadike Trust, a non-governmental organisation based in Karkala, in Manipal on Monday.

She was speaking after releasing two books – ‘Gandhi’ in English illustrated for kids and ‘Makkaligagi Gandhi’ (in Kannada) – by artist Gujjar, under the auspices of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, Bahuroopi and Vividlipi. The illustrated books released today are very apt for children, and they need to reach more children, she wished.

At a time when there is an attempt to erase Gandhian memories, Gandhi is receiving more and more international acceptance, said journalist G.N. Mohan, with examples.

Gandhi himself believed that children are the best beginners to initiate any effective change, and hence the books are also aimed at them, said artist Gujjar, the author-illustrator.

There should be an attempt to bridge the gap between ‘word and deed’ on Gandhian and Ambedkar’s lines, journalist Rajaram Tallur said.

Presiding over the function, Varadesh Hiregange, head of the Gandhian Centre, cited lines from the book, maintaining that Gandhi becomes significant both in ecosophical and peace studies.

Demonstrating the art later, Gujjar made a distinction between caricature and cartooning. While caricature highlights certain features of a person, and cartoon makes a social comment.