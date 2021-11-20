Children have to be cautious on social media, says official

Expressing concern over children becoming victims of cyber crime, Dakshina Kannada Senior Child Protection Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Police Gaana P. Kumar on Saturday asked children to exercise caution while sharing information on social media.

Speaking during an interaction with children on the impact of COVID-19, Ms. Kumar said several children have become victims of cyber crime during this lockdown when they have been exposed to online classes. Children have been stalked on social media. They should be aware that their accounts are monitored by others.

She said Dakshina Kannada has so far reported 48 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in this year. Four cases under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act have also been reported during this period.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had organised the interaction.

Member D. Shankarappa said the commission has begun the process of hearing from children of the problems they have faced due to pandemic and the lockdown. The children will air their grievances before the district-level officials for redressal. If those problems are not resolved at the district-level, the children will be allowed to raise it during the divisional-level or the State-level meeting, he said.