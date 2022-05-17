Children get sweets, textbooks as schools reopen

Class 8 student Mohammed Shaafi of Government Secondary School, Hoigebazar in the city, waited patiently in the last bench of his classroom to receive the new set of textbooks on Monday. Just after receiving a set of four textbooks, Shaafi came back to his desk to have quick look at the new books and also check with his classmate Mohammed Rafeeq about the textbooks the latter has received.

Shaafi and Rafeeq were among the 10 class 8 students who have joined the school this academic year. These 10 students and few other students from class 9 and class 10 were among those who attended school on the first day of the start of the new academic year.

Teachers welcomed them by offering roses. Then the students, along with few parents, attended a formal school reopending function that was held in the classroom of class 9. The students received a set of free textbooks from representatives of a BPO firm that has been conducting free spoken English sessions in the school. These students had sumptuous midday meals and then took part in extra curricular activities being held as part of the fortnight long “Malebillu-Makkala Habba”.

Festive atmosphere prevailed in most of the government and other State board schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on the first day of the start of the new academic year.

The State Government has decided to hold “Kalika Chetarike” activities throughout the year to fill the gap in learning resulting for closure of offline classes for nearly two years. Since activity sheets related to the new programme are yet to reach the schools, the government is holding fun filled activities under the Malebillu Makkala Habba for the fortnight.

Among the schools that had a colourful welcome of students on Monday morning, included the Government Higher Primary School in Mannagudde in Mangaluru. Students, some of whom who were wearing masks with pictures of rabbit and tiger, came in a procession that was led by a local band. Teachers welcomed them into the school by offering flowers.

In Government Higher Primary School in Veeramangala in Puttur, newly enrolled students were welcomed by making students wear headgear made of alphabets.

Similar events were held at the Government Pre University College in Sullia and in Government Higher Primary Schools in Beluvai and Talapady. Each of the schools had separate sessions to make parents aware about Kalika Chetarike activities. Parents were also made aware about the need to destroying mosquito breeding sites and other measures to prevent infection of dengue.