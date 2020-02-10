Children come up with vivid paintings

Satwaik, a Class 5 student from SDM English Medium School, Ujire, Dakshina Kannada, came up a painting showing a tree opening up like a hand to accept water.

“We cannot just leave polluted water enter the river. Water should go through trees that purify it to flow down to the ground for recharge,” Satwaik said, while describing his work on the theme “Save Water”.

A Class 9 student Harshith S.S. from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Udupi, produced a collage of Pattadakal, Ugra Narasimha statue, Chamundeshwari Temple, Stone Chariot, Gol Gumbaz, with the map of Karnataka in the middle for his painting on “Historical Landmarks”.

The paintings of Satwaik, who stood second in the junior category, and Harishith, who stood first in the senior category, were among the vivid paintings that children produced at The Hindu Young World Painting Competition held at the Hotel Gateway here on Sunday.

Nearly 300 students took part in the competition held for the junior (Classes 4 to 6) and the senior (Classes 7 to 9) categories. The juniors were asked to paint on themes such as “Festivals of World”, “Save Water” and “Animal Tea Party”, while the seniors were asked to paint on “Historical Landmarks”, “Fuel Conservation” and “India 2050”.

Among the interesting paintings included one by Class 7 student from Mount Carmel School who pictured a man explaining to his child “life on Mars” in his work on “India 2050”.

Like Class 9 student Harshith, Class 8 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Panambur, Anoop A. produced a collage of the Bahubali statute in Shravanabelagola, the Vijaya Vithala temple, the Tungabhadra dam for his work on “Historical Landmarks”. Class 7 student Atharva Bhat from Sri Vyasa Maharshi Vidya Peetha from Mulky came up with a painting of the Stone Chariot in Hampi, while Class 9 student T. Srijan Shetty from Canara High School, Urva, had a collage of India Gate, Pattadakal, Shravanabelagola and a few other historical places.

A few students came up with an image of a globe fitted with leaking tap in their paintings on “Save Water”.

Prathibha Shetty, Divisional Manager, National Insurance Company Limited, and Noor Mohammed, Manager (Food and Beverages), The Gateway Hotel, felicitated the winners and consolation prize award winners in the junior and senior categories. Sapna Noronha and Satish Rao were the judges.

National Insurance Company Limited was the regional sponsor of the event, while Smaash Zone was the gift partner. The Hotel Gateway was the venue partner.