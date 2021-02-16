‘Childhood cancer is curable if treated early’

Mangaluru

16 February 2021 00:25 IST

Nearly 3 lakh children diagnosed with disease globally every year: Dean

The dean of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Sharath K. Rao said on Monday that childhood cancer is completely curable if treated at an early stage.

He was speaking at the International Childhood Cancer Day programme organised by the Division of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. Dr. Rao said that nearly three lakh children are diagnosed with cancer every year in the world. In India, the number is 40,000 to 45,000.

“If diagnosed and treated at the right time, child cancer can be cured completely. In Western countries the cure rate is 80 to 90%. In India, it is within 50% due to delays in the diagnosis, myths in the people’s minds, and a limited number of paediatrics cancer care centres,” the dean said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Medical Superintendent of Manipal Hospital Avinash Shetty said that the World Health Organization (WHO) recognises paediatric cancers as a major disease, and aims to increase cure rate 60 % to 65% in low middle income countries.