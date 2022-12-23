Child Right Protection Commission to visit Udupi on Jan. 6

December 23, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights will visit Udupi district on January 6 and people concerned with rights of children may submit grievances, if any, from 9 a.m. at the V.S. Acharya Auditorium on the zilla panchayat premises.

A legal entity established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the commission facilitates children to enjoy all the rights enshrined under the Constitution and different legislation, said an official release. Chairperson of the commission would be present at the meeting to hear grievances of street children, schoolchildren’s parents, child care centres, and those from organisations working for children.