Child Protection Committees in GPs should be proactive

The Child Protection Committees in the gram panchayats should generate a list of children in their panchayats every month and take proactive measures to find children who are reported missing, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the district committee formed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Dr. Rajendra asked officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, those running the Integrated Child Development Scheme and anganwadi workers to quickly act on complaints of violation of women and child rights.

When there are instances of child marriage, Dr. Rajendra said, the anganwadi workers concerned should be alerted and action should be taken to visit the people involved.

Parents should be made aware of the harm of child marriage. He said that awareness programmes on child marriage prevention should be held during the meeting of women self-help groups and other forums in villages.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Papa Bovi and District Child Protection Officer Manjula attended the meeting.