Chief Secretary asks MCC to look for alternative sites to manage solid waste

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Wednesday instructed the Mangaluru City Corporation and the district administration to look for alternative sites to manage the solid waste produced in the city.

During a visit to the solid waste management site at Pachchanady, he said that solid waste management has emerged as a big challenge.

It is technically not feasible to manage the solid waste in the existing site at Pachchanady. Hence alternative sites should be explored. It could be abandoned stone quarry units even if they are away from the city, he said.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, told the Chief Secretary that about 8 tonnes of garbage slipped and entered dwelling places at Mandara last monsoon.

The families affected have been temporarily rehabilitated. An expert team has suggested the disposal of the garbage already dumped at Pachchanady through bio-mining.

Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North, Selvamani R, Chief Executive Officer, zilla panchayat, Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner, city corporation were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary later visited Mandara areas and the Thumbe vented dam.

Mr. Bhaskar instructed the corporation to store water in the dam up to 6m high and resort to rationing in case of shortage during summer.