Chief officer, junior engineer of Kinnigoli Town Panchayat caught while taking bribe

Published - September 19, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta officials of Mangaluru on Thursday caught Nagaraju, junior engineer at Kinnigoli Town Panchayat, and M.R. Swamy, chief officer of the same panchayat, while allegedly receiving bribe from a Class I PWD contractor for passing a Bill.

A Lokayukta release said that the junior engineer had demanded ₹52,000 bribe for passing the Bill of ₹9.77 lakh for developing a government water body S. Kodi under the Fifth Finance Commission grants of 2022-23, under the jurisdiction of the panchayat. In that ₹37,000 was for himself and the remaining ₹15,000 to the chief officer. The contractor had paid ₹7,000 to Nagaraju earlier. The junior egineer was caught while accepting the balance ₹30,000 from the contractor on Thursday. Swamy was caught while accepting ₹15,000. They were arrested.

