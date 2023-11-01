Chief Minister to inaugurate new swimming pool in Mangaluru on November 24

November 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The new swimming pool at Yemmekere in the city will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 24, said Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rao said the inauguration of the new swimming pool constructed by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will be on the day when the three-day 19th National Masters Swimming Championship will begin in Mangaluru.

“The inauguration will be in the morning and the championship will start from afternoon in the same swimming pool,” he said.

Earlier at a meeting presided over by the Minister, MSCL General Manager (Technical) K.S. Arun Prabha said the new ₹24.5-crore swimming pool on the second floor has 50x25 metre 10-lane Olympic-sized pool, 25x10 metre practice pool, and a 6x13.8 metre children’s pool.

Tejomaya, convener of Yemmekere Swimming Committee, said representatives of the State and the national swimming federations will visit the pool on November 5 and review arrangements for the first competition.

Senior councillor and whip in the council Premanand Shetty said the government should discuss with the local residents, who were opposed to the new pool because of denial of a playground, before the inaugural ceremony. Mr. Rao said he will hold the meeting with residents on November 4 when he will be in Mangaluru to review works of MSCL.

On the maintenance of the pool, Mr. Prabha said as per the contract the construction agency will operate and maintain the pool for three years.

Mr. Rao said it is difficult for private parties to run the swimming pool without support of the government.

“We can discuss later and decide about the model that can be adopted for operation and maintenance of the pool,” he said.

About the 10-day ‘Karavali Utsav’ proposed from December 22, Mr. Rao asked the district administration to send a proposal to the government for sanctioning grants.

“Once you get the green signal, you call tenders for the stalls coming up for the utsav,” he said.

The utsav, which is proposed to be held after a gap of three years, would be different and more vibrant to attract youth from across the country during the year-end, he said.