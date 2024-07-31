ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister should first focus on flood relief works, says R. Ashok

Published - July 31, 2024 10:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashok inspecting flood-affected areas in Bantwal, in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Wednesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should first focus on flood relief works rather than spend time giving explanations to the party high command about scandals that the government was embroiled in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his unhappiness over the flood relief works, Mr. Ashok said: “You (Siddaramaiah) should stop visits to New Delhi to explain to the party high command about the scandals looming around the government. Your first priority should be flood relief work.” People are unhappy with the way the government is handling flood relief. The State government has not released appropriate funds for restoration of damaged houses, flooding of houses and for loss of lives.

Though directions have been issued to district In-charge Ministers to stay put in the district headquarters and oversee flood relief works, none of the Ministers are doing it, he lamented. A large extent of agriculture crops and horticulture crops have been damaged across the State. Funds need to be released for urgent repair and relief works. A task force comprising of MLAs should be formed and each of task force should be given about ₹5 crore for undertaking relief works.

Mr. Ashok said after his tour he will write a letter to the Chief Secretary about the shortcomings in the relief work and ways in which this can be redressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US