Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reviews relief works in Shivamogga district

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited the areas affected by rain and flood in the district on Tuesday.

In Shivamogga city, he reviewed the relief works at Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Vidya Nagar and spoke to the residents there. After visiting the goshala on the banks of the Tunga at Vidya Nagar, he listened to the grievances of the victims at a flood relief centre established on Ramanna Shreshty Park premises. He told presspersons that ₹50 crore would be released for repair of roads, drainage and bridges in Shivamogga City Corporation limits. He directed officials to take up permanent measures such as construction of retention wall along the Tunga to prevent flooding in future.

At Hegalatti village in Tirthahalli taluk, he collected information on the damage caused by landslip to the standing crops. He also visited flood-affected areas in Shikaripur, Sorab and Sagar taluks. Mr. Yediyurappa conducted a meeting with officials in the city later to assess the loss and to review the relief works.

The officials said that the loss was estimated at ₹472 crore. As many as five persons have lost their lives. The officials said that 1,105 houses have collapsed and standing crops on 10,600 hectares were affected by water-logging and flooding.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP; K.S. Eshwarappa, Shivamogga MLA; Kumar Bangarappa, Sorab MLA; Ayanur Manjunath and S. Rudre Gowda, MLCs; K.A. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner; and Charulatha Somal, Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation, took part in the meeting.