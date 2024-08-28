Cheque bounce case: Actor Padmaja Rao fined ₹40.2 lakh

A Mangaluru Magistrate court has convicted Kannada actor Padmaja Rao in a cheque dishonour case and asked her to pay a fine of ₹40.2 lakh for the offence punishable under Section 138 of Negoitable Instruments Act.

In the judgment dated August 24, the 8th Judicial Magistrate First Class P.A. Fawaz said the actor, in default of payment of fine, shall undergo simple imprisonment of three months.

The magistrate said the complainant Veerendra Shetty is entitled to ₹40.17 lakh as compensation, while the remaining fine amount of ₹3,000 shall be confiscated for the State.

In the private complaint filed before the magistrate, Mr. Shetty, proprietor of Veeru Talkies, alleged that the actor had taken a loan from him to meet her immediate necessities. After persuasion, she issued a cheque of ICICI bank. Banashnakari branch, for ₹40 lakh dated June 17,2020 . When the cheque was presented, it was dishonoured for insufficient funds. After issuing statutory legal notice, Mr. Shetty filed the private complaint.

Appearing before the magistrate, the actor contended that Mr. Shetty had stolen one of the cheque leaves she had signed. She had filed a complaint before the J.P. Nagar police accusing Mr. Shetty of cheating. She further accused Mr. Shetty of forging her signature on the cheque and presenting it to the bank.

The magistrate said: “In such circumstances, the presumption regarding the amount mentioned in the cheque as a legally recoverable debt from the accused (Ms. Rao) is found to be a fact that has been unrebutted. In such circumstances, I conclude that the amount mentioned in the cheque was a legally recoverable debt as on the date of the cheque. She did not pay the cheque amount within fifteen days of the date of receipt of statutory notice”.