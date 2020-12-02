Chennai, Maveli Express to be special trains

The Railways will re-introduce two trains - Mangaluru-Chennai-Mangaluru Express and Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Maveli Express as special trains next week.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said Train No. 02685 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Superfast Special (Mangaluru Express) would leave Chennai 5 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 9 a.m. the next day with effect from December 8.

Train No.02686 Mangaluru Central– Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special (Chennai Express) would leave leave Mangaluru at 4.35 p.m. to reach Chennai at 8 a.m. the next day with effect from December 9.

Train No.06603 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (Maveli Express) would leave Mangaluru at 5.30 pm to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6.35 a.m. the next day with effect from December 10.

Train No. 06604 Thiruvananthapuram Central -Mangaluru Central Daily Special (Maveli Express) would leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.25 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 7.50 a.m. the next day with effect from December 11.

The services would operate till further advice. Passengers with advanced reservation tickets alone would be allowed to enter the station and the train. They have to follow COVID-19 protocol. Advance reservation for these trains would open from December 2, the release stated.