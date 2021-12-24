Mangaluru

Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai trains cancelled

Southern Railway has cancelled three trains operating on Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai route on December 24 and December 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Southern Railway has cancelled three trains operating on Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai route on December 24 and December 25 due to suspension of train traffic on Bridge No. 299 as a safety measure. The bridge is between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam-Katpadi section of Chennai division, according to the Palakkad division of Southern Railway.

Train No.22637 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central West Coast Express scheduled to leave at 1.15 p.m. on December 24 is cancelled.

Train No. 12685 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave at 4.20 p.m. on December 24 is cancelled.

Train No. 12686 Mangalore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave at 4.55 p.m. on December 25 has been cancelled.


