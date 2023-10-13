Cheluvarayaswamy to launch agri-development programmes worth ₹51.72 crore of SKDRDP on October 14 in Dharmasthala

October 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy will launch agriculture development programmes worth ₹51.72 crore of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) benefiting over 10 lakh farmers across Karnataka in Dharmasthala on October 14.

SKDRP has planned for special focus on strengthening the dairy farming in Kalyana Karnataka during the year wherein dairy farmers will be organised to offer them technical training, study tours and demonstrations, said Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a release. Plans are also drawn to support organic farming, irrigation, comprehensive horticulture, agriculture self-employment, mechanisation of paddy cultivation, Siri Dhanya cultivation, nursery formation, environment information workshops etc., across the State.

The inaugural programme will be attended among others by Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, D. Harshendra Kumar and others. On the occasion, farmers who have bought agriculture equipment under the subsidy-based financial assistance programme will be given the equipment on the occasion. About 400 farmers from across the State will attend the programme.

Mr. Manjunath said SKDRDP has been working for the benefit of the farmer community for the last four decades by providing guidance on various subjects of farming, including mechanisation. Over 8 lakh farmers are getting the benefits of the programmes every year through 2 lakh Raita Pragatibandhu Janti Bhadyata Gumpu, he said.

Every year, the project organises nearly 6,000 farm training programmes, 5,000 study tours and 20,000 model unit visits. Consequently, there is an impetus for organic farming, Siri Dhanya production, improved paddy cultivation, floriculture, dairy farming etc. The project has prioritised mechanisation of paddy cultivation that is on the wane and has implemented mechanised paddy cultivation on 50,000 acres of land.

