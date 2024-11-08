CHD Group to lead multi-country delegation to COP29 in Azerbaijan

CHD Group, a Mangaluru-based health organisation, is leading an 18-member multi-country delegation to Climate Change Conference (COP29) meeting of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at Baku in Azerbaijan, which will be held from November 11 to 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHD Group holds UNFCCC accreditation to engage in observership, participation and dialogue in the high-level climate meetings to discuss, contribute, strategize, negotiate and ideate various climate goals, committed contributions and build advocacy for a better future.

The 18-member expert delegation included food scientists, medical doctors, IT specialists, agriculture specialists, global health researchers, finance and energy specialists, policy administrators from India, Azerbaijan, USA, Canada, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Kenya, UK, Uganda and Austria.

The COP29 presidency is focused on climate financing this year. CHD Group is looking at building conversations around climate finance integration to health systems strengthening, towards environmental protection and pollution reduction, to look at addressing cascading risks emerging from food insecurity, growing inflation, proliferating geopolitics, occupational health concerns and public health safety net.

CHD Group team members are expected to host events at the Madagascar Country Pavilion, at the SHARE Hub, and will be in bilateral and multilateral meetings with the Azerbaijan medical fraternity in the Azerbaijan government. The senior leadership at CHD Group will be holding private meetings with several world leaders and diplomats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.