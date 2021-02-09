Charmadi GP begins imposing fines on garbage throwers on the ghat

Throwing or dumping garbage on the evergreen Charmadi Ghat section on the National Highway 73 in Dakshina Kannada will henceforth cost one’s pocket as the Charmadi Gram Panchayat has begun imposing fines on such persons.

Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Prakash Shetty has cautioned that the panchayat will also file criminal cases against such persons.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that as a first step, the panchayat imposed a fine of ₹500 on a man after catching him red-handed while throwing garbage by the side of the highway on Sunday. Incidentally, the man who threw garbage was from nearby Ujire.

He said that the panchayat and the local people together have been creating awareness against throwing garbage by the side of the highway and in other public places in the jurisdiction of the panchayat for the past two months. The panchayat has been making announcements using a loud speaker mounted on a vehicle. The local people and the panchayat together have begun lifting the garbage dumped by the side of the highway for a stretch of about 5 km between the Forest Department nursery in Mundaje and Ninth Cross on the Charmadi Ghat. The panchayat will shortly install CCTV cameras in identified places to catch the garbage dumpers in the act, he said.

People threw garbage on the stretch usually between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. It also includes some tourists using the highway which links Chikkamagaluru with Mangaluru and Dharmasthala, he said and added that the concentration of tourist vehicles is high during weekends and holidays as the highway connected both tourist destinations and religious places.

“There is a team of local youths that has volunteered to keep a vigil against garbage dumpers,” he said and added that it will also take photographs of such persons while they made attempts to throw garbage.