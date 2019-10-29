Charge memo issued to three police personnel

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha has issued charge memo to the Police Inspector, Sub Inspector and Station House Officer of Mulky Police Station and sought their explanation over posting a woman police constable who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy for bandobust duty on Friday.

The memos under Rule 7 of Karnataka State Police Disciplinary Procedure Rules were issued following circulation of the photo on social media of the pregnant woman constable discharging duty under the sun near Mulky bus stand during the visit of Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday.

Dr. Harsha said instructions have been given to officers to take proper care of women personnel who are in the family way and they should not be put on active police duty. Pregnant women personnel are put on duties at the police station. In-charge personnel seem to have erred in posting her for bandobust duty, he said.

Following replies by the three police personnel, the disciplinary authority will take necessary action, Dr. Harsha said.