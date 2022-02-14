Channaveera Kanavi critical

The health condition of writer Nadoja Channaveera Kanavi is deteriorating.

A note from SDM Hospital, where the 92-year-old poet is undergoing treatment, said that his condition has further deteriorated.

His chest infection is not responding to medication and he is drowsy. His blood pressure level has fallen and medication has been started to maintain it. There is deterioration in his kidney function and the nephrology team is taking care of it. Over all, the health condition of Kanavi remains critical, it said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital on Sunday and spoke to doctors. The poet was admitted to hospital a fortnight ago, after he developed respiratory problems. He had tested positive for COVID-19, but recovered later.