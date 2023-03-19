Changes will be made to PMMSY to allow fishermen to buy trawler boats, says Union Minister

March 19, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Necessary changes to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be made to enable traditional fishermen to buy trawlers or other boats for deep-sea fishing, said Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala here on Sunday.

Speaking at a convention of fishermen, who are beneficiaries of Central and State government schemes, held in Mangaluru as part of the Fisheries Ministry’s Sagar Parikrama programme, Mr. Rupala said fishermen have told him that the scheme of providing deep-sea fishing vessel at the cost of ₹1.2 crore under the PMMSY is not helpful owing to the technical specification of the vessel prescribed under the scheme. The fishermen on the Karnataka coast have expressed difficulty in getting the fishing vessel they needed, the Union Minister said.

“They (fishermen) want trawlers. I have asked the State government and the Central government, who have accompanied me in this parikrama, to place necessary proposal before the Ministry. Necessary changes in the technical specifications of fishing vessel will be made to allow fishermen buy the vessel they need,” the Union Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rupala said the Sagar Parikrama programme, which he started from Gujarat, has helped him to get first-hand information about the issues faced by the fishermen and also hear their suggestions for boosting economy in the fishing sector.

During the fourth phase of the programme in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, fishermen have told about the need of kerosene for traditional boats, problems of the new jetty coming up in Malali, and need of more infrastructural facilities, he said.

“Mine is a new Ministry. This (Sagar Parikrama) tour has helped to know problems and see whether schemes have reached the beneficiaries,” he said and added, “We are here to resolve issues and induce new life in fishermen to achieve objective set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of drastically improving economy from the fisheries sector.”

Earlier, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath asked Mr. Rupala’s help in upgrading the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru as Fisheries University. He asked additional funds from the Ministry for ongoing project of construction of fishing jetty at Mangaluru Fishing harbour.

Mr. Rupala presented Kisan Credit Cards to three fishermen. He also presented documents related to new fishing boat to a fisherman.