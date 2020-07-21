Changes to land reforms Act opposed

Protesting against amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and reported privatisation of power supply, scores of farmers came out on the streets in Haveri on Tuesday and staged a demonstration in front of the ‘Zilladalita Bhavana’ (district administration office).
The farmers who staged agitation under the aegis of district unit of Karnataka Raita Sangha first took out a symbolic protest march from Kaginele Circle to Hosmani Siddappa Circle where they blocked the road for some time.
Subsequently, they move to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and staged demonstration there.
Addressing the protesters, farmers’ leader Ramanna Kenchaller said that at a time when people of the country were suffering because of the pandemic, the State and Union governments were bent on taking away the rights of farmers through amendment to the Land Reforms Act. “The State government has brought the amendment through Ordinance and has given a red carpet welcome to the corporate sector and the rich. A great injustice has been done to the poor farmers. The government should immediately withdraw the ordinance,” he said.
Meanwhile, in another blow to the farmers, efforts were being made to hand over the power supply to private parties, which was nothing but privatisation. Privatisation of power supply would mean no free power for the irrigation pumpsets and it would invariably make the farmers stop farming, he said.
