Changes in pattern of train service

April 21, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

One pair of trains will be fully cancelled and some partially, to facilitate new goods unloading line at Ullal Railway Station near Mangaluru.

Full cancellation

Train No. 22609 Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 11.05 a.m. on April 29. Train No. 22610 Coimbatore - Mangaluru Central Intercity Express leaving Coimbatore at 6 a.m. on April 30.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16324 Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 9 a.m. on April 29 will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Kasaragod. The train commences service from Kasaragod at its scheduled departure time of 10 a.m.

Train No. 22610 Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central leaving Coimbatore at 6 a.m. on May 4 will be short terminated at Kasaragod.

Rescheduling

Train No. 12602 Mangaluru Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Mail of April 30 will leave at 2.25 p.m. instead of 1.55 p.m. and on May 1, it will leave at 3.55 p.m., instead of scheduled departure of 1.55 p.m.

Train No. 16348 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Trivendrum Express of April 30 and May 1 will leave at 2.55 p.m. and 4.15 p.m. respectively instead of scheduled departure of 2.25 p.m.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express of May 1, scheduled to depart at 11.45 p.m., will leave at 2.25 a.m. of May 2.