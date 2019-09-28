Changes in Mangaluru Dasara procession

Bringing in changes to the Mangaluru Dasara Shobha Yatra scheduled on October 8, the management committee of Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple has decided to keep chariots carrying idols of reformer Narayana Guru, Goddess Sharada and Navadurgas in the front.

“For the last three years devotees have been demanding this. Devotees wanted early darshan of the deities. We are taking action this time,” Harikrishna Bantwal, a member of Temple Development Committee, told reporters here on Friday.

Padmaraj R., treasurer, said that the Shobha Yatra will start at 5 p.m. and it will be led by folk artistes from different parts of the State. Then, will follow the chariots carrying the idols of reformer Narayana Guru, Ganapati, Sharada and Navadurgas. Nearly 70 tableaux from the city and other parts of the State will form part of the procession.

Hitherto, chariots of the deities were at the end of the procession.

“We are making a historic change in the Shobha Yatra,” said senior Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary, who is actively involved in the temple development.

With these changes, Mr. Padmaraj said, the temple committee hopes to end the procession by 2 a.m. on October 9. Mangaluru Dasara at the temple will begin on September 29. Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha will light the lamp to formally install the idols of Sharada and Navadurgas. Religious and cultural events will be held till October 9, Mr. Padmaraj said.