Change mindset about Kannada-medium schools, says Minister B.C. Nagesh

November 19, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh on Saturday said while the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure and facilities in Kannada-medium schools, people should also change their mindset about them and go for them.

Speaking at the Kannada Shala Makkala Habba organised by Keshava Smriti Samvardhana Samiti here, Mr. Nagesh said the two main problems in the Kannada-medium schools were shortage of teachers and lack of classrooms. “The State goverment is addressing these two issues,” he said.

The government has passed orders to appoint 13,363 teachers, which includes a few from third gender, on 1:1 ratio. These teachers will be on duty from January 2023 following completion of the process of scrutiny of documents and other formalities. The State government is going ahead with building 7,000 ‘Viveka’ classrooms in government schools.

“There is certain mindset against the Kannada-medium schools. We need to overcome it,” he said, and added that though students want to come to these schools the mindset of the parents was preventing them from joining Kannada-medium schools. The Minister appreciated the work being done in Dakshina Kannada to save such schools.

Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation, Mohan Alva, said private institutions should come forward to protect and open Kannada-medium schools. “If you give good facilities, people will definately join Kannada-medium schools. An example is the Kannada school in our campus (in Moodbidri), which is attracting students from across the State,” he said.

The foundation is providing free education to these students by spending ₹ 1.2 lakh ever year on each child, he said.

Mr. Alva said the foundation is ready to offer free education to students selected by Government if the latter is ready to spend ₹ 75,000 on each child.