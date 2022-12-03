Change in train services

December 03, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The railways has made some changes in train services in view of the station yard remodelling work at Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram ivision.

Train No.16355 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli on December 8 and on December 10 will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16356 Mangaluru Junction–Kochuveli Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Mangaluru Junction on December 9 and on December 11 will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16630 Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Mangaluru Central on December 10 will be partially cancelled between Kazhakuttam and Thiruvananthapuram Central, a Southern Railway Palakkad Division release said.

