Change in train services

December 03, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The railways has made some changes in train services in view of the station yard remodelling work at Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram ivision.

Train No.16355 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli on December 8 and on December 10 will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16356 Mangaluru Junction–Kochuveli Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Mangaluru Junction on December 9 and on December 11 will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16630 Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Mangaluru Central on December 10 will be partially cancelled between Kazhakuttam and Thiruvananthapuram Central, a Southern Railway Palakkad Division release said.