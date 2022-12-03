  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Change in train services

December 03, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The railways has made some changes in train services in view of the station yard remodelling work at Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram ivision.

Train No.16355 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli on December 8 and on December 10 will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16356 Mangaluru Junction–Kochuveli Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Mangaluru Junction on December 9 and on December 11 will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16630 Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Mangaluru Central on December 10 will be partially cancelled between Kazhakuttam and Thiruvananthapuram Central, a Southern Railway Palakkad Division release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.