Change in train services

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 26, 2022 22:22 IST

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central – MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 11.45 p.m. on August 26 and 28 will be short terminated at Salem Junction the next day that is on August 27 and 29. The train will be partially cancelled between Salem Junction and Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 12601 MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Mail, scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 8.10 p.m. on August 27 and 29 will leave from Salem Junction and run up to Mangaluru Central. The train will be partially cancelled between MGR Chennai Central to Salem Junction.

It is to facilitate engineering works for providing an additional loop line at Tirupattur railway station, a Southern Railway Palakkad Division press release said.

