Change in train services from April 5 to 14

MANGALURU

03 April 2019 01:36 IST

There will be change in some train services operating to and from Mangaluru between April 5 and 14 due to track related work for commissioning of Arakkonam-Takkolam Detour line.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central on April 13 will be short terminated at Jolarpettai.

Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central on April 4 and April 12 will be short terminated at Chitteri.

Train No.22637 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express will be partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Jolarpettai on April 14. The train will operate from Jolarpettai at 3.15 p.m. on the same day.

Train No. 17605 Mangaluru Central - Kacheguda scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Central on April 6 will run via Jolarpettai A cabin -Yelahanka-Dharamavaram-Gooty and the service will skip Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Razampeta, Cuddapah and Yerraguntla on April 6.

Train No.22637 Chennai Central- Mangaluru Central West Coast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 12.05 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Central at 1.20 p.m. from April 5 to April 13.

Train No.12685 Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 5 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Central at 7.35 p.m. on April 14.