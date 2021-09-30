Change in timings of some trains at Mangaluru Central and Junction

Mangaluru

There will be a change in the arrival and departure timings of some trains both in Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction stations from October 1.

The following are the changes made at Mangaluru Central.

Train No 6531 Bengaluru Mangaluru operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays will arrive at 9.05 a.m. from October 2. Train No 6347 Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central daily will arrive at 11.30 a.m. from October 1. Train No 6323 Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central Special daily will arrive at 6.40 p.m. from Friday. Train No. 6516 Kannur-Bengaluru Special daily will arrive at 7.50 p.m. and depart at 8.10 p.m. from October 1. The changes at Mangaluru Junction are as follows.

Train No 6539 Yeswantpur-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special operated on Saturdays will arrive at 4.40 p.m. from October 2.

Train No 6575 Yeswantpur-Mangaluru Junction Tri-Weekly Special running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will arrive at 4.40 p.m. from October 3.

Train No 6211 Yeswantpur-Karwar Tri Weekly Special operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will arrive at 4.40 p.m. and depart at 5 p.m. from October 1.

Train No 6515 Bengaluru-Kannur Speical daily will arrive at 7.28 a.m. and depart at 7.30 a.m. from Friday.

Train No 6516 Kannur-Bengaluru Special daily will arrive at 8.25 p.m. and depart at 8.27 p.m. from October 1, according to a press release issued by the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway on Wednesday.