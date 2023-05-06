May 06, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - MANGALURU

There will be change in some train services from May 11 to facilitate the cust and connection work for commissioning a new bridge between Charvattur and Nileshwar stations.

Train No. 22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 11. 45 p.m. on May 11 will be rescheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 2.45 a.m. on May 12.

Train No.16606 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central Ernad Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction at 2 a.m. on May 18 will be rescheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction at 5 a.m. on the same day.

Train No. 16512 Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will be regulated by one hour and Train No. 16159 Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central Express will be regulated by one hour and 30 minutes on May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 16650 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on May 18.

Train No.22610 Coimbatore Junction -Mangaluru Central Express journey commencing on May 18 will be partially cancelled between Payyanur and Mangaluru Central.

Train No. 16323 Coimbatore Junction – Mangaluru Central Daily Unreserved Express journey commencing on May 18 will be partially cancelled between Charvattur and Mangaluru Central.