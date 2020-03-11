Change in schedule of several trains, some to be regulated

Train No 12483 Kochuveli-Amritsar Express scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 9.15 a.m. on March 11 will be rescheduled to leave Kochuveli late by one hour. The same train will be regulated for 30 minutes at Cheppad.

It is due to line block to facilitate engineering works related to doubling of track between Haripad-Ambalapuzha in the Kayankulam-Ernakulam section, a Southern Railway release said.

Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi Express will be regulated for one hour at Kayankulam or Cheppad on March 11.

There will be some more changes in the operation of trains running via Mangaluru on March 12, March 13, March 14 and March 15 due to the same reason, the release said.

Train No 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Ernad Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam-Nagercoil on March 14.

Train No 16606 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Ernakulam on March 15.

Train No 19262 Porbandar-Kochuveli Express scheduled to leave Porbandar on March 12 will be diverted to run via Kottayam on March 14.

Train No 12511 Gorakhpur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express scheduled to leave Gorakhpur on March 12 will be diverted to run via Kottayam on March 14.

Train No 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express scheduled to leave Kochuveli on March 14 will be diverted to run via Kottayam on the same day.

Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 14 will be diverted to run via Kottayam on Saturday.

Train No 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 13 will be diverted to run via Kottayam on March 14.