Change in Air India Express Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector flight timings from November 30

November 30, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Air India Express will change the timings of its recently introduced flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector from November 30 up to December 8.

Flight IX 782 will arrive in Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 9.40 a.m. and depart for Bengaluru as flight 678 at 10.10 a.m., as against the current arrival time of 11.25 a.m. and departure at 12.10 p.m.

Flight IX 1795 which operates on Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram sector will arrive from Bengaluru at 7.20 p.m. and depart for Bengaluru as flight IX 792 at 7.50 p.m. (current arrival is at 7.35 p.m. and departure at 8.15 p.m).

The airline has changed the timings (IX 782 and IX 678) due to sequential delays it faced on account of the routing which saw it go to Varanasi from Bengaluru and back to the State capital before departing for Mangaluru, a statement from Mangaluru International Airport said late on Wednesday.

