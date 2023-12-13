Chandrayaan-3 success fosters enhanced research and accomplishment in space sector: Scientist B.N. Ramakrishna

December 13, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Director of ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network, Bengaluru, B.N. Ramakrishna on Tuesday said the space sector will engage in enhanced research and accomplishment with the success of the Chandrayaan-3.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 91st Sahitya Sammelana organised to mark Laksha Deepotsava by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala at Dharmasthala. Mr. Ramakrishna said Lord Shiva (Manjunatha) and the Moon have a close relation with the Moon having his place over the Lord’s head. The mission was successful because of the wishes from the Almighty and human beings. The Prime Minister has named the plot where the spacecraft landed as “Shiva Shakthi,” he noted.

He said that preparations were afoot for Chandrayaan-4 even as the world was mesmerised with India’s achievement of Chandrayaan-3. He urged young scientists to join hands in the success of Chandrayaan-4.

Presiding over the sammelana, Karnataka Gamaka Kala Parishat chairman A.V. Prasanna said Gamaka art takes the literature created by writers to the common man. Kumara Vyasa has been the leading source for Gamakis in Karnataka, he noted. The “Tulu Mahabharato” work found in Puttur taluk during the year 2000 has helped to determine the period of Kumara Vyasa.

Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said one should understand the strength and messages in literature to lead life in the right direction as Dharma and Sahitya were the two faces of the same coin. All literature and literary forms across the World advocate peaceful life. Folk literature was the source for literature of all kinds and all languages, Mr. Heggade felt.

Mr. Heggade said the Sri Kshetra has opened libraries in 2,121 villages across the state for women empowerment and to encourage women to cultivate the habits of reading and writing. Priority was being given to Kannada language and literature in all educations institutions run by Sri Kshetra. Similarly, more than 5,000 manuscripts of valuable works were preserved in the Dharmasthala Library where studies and researches on those works were being encouraged.

A. Shripada Shetty from Honnavara delivered a talk on “Sahitya-Samskrutiya Nele” while Prakash Belavadi from Bengaluru spoke on “Rangabhoomi Mattu Sahitya Siri” and Ajakkala Girish Bhat from Bantwal spoke on “Bhashe Mattu Sahitya Paraspara Avalambane.”

