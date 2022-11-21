Chandragupta takes charge as DIGP (Western Range)

Chandragupta took charge as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range) here on Sunday.
Trending
- Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
- Malady and remedy: On the collegium system of judicial appointments
- Chief Justice of India urges ‘harmony, balance’ even as Gujarat, Telangana High Court lawyers protest judges’ transfers
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- If we ignore Tamil, it will be a great disservice to the nation, says PM Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier, he was Police Commissioner of Mysuru.
A 2006 batch IPS officer, he had also served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, Bengaluru.
ADVERTISEMENT