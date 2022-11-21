Chandragupta takes charge as DIGP (Western Range)

November 21, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chandragupta | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chandragupta took charge as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range) here on Sunday.

Earlier, he was Police Commissioner of Mysuru.

A 2006 batch IPS officer, he had also served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, Bengaluru.

